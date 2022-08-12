Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 12, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor, Evans Kidero, announced his next move after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Gladys Wanga governor-elect of Homa Bay county.

According to provisional results, Wanga floored the ex-Nairobi boss in the gubernatorial race after garnering 244,559 votes, with Kidero coming in second with 154,182 votes. Mark Raudi of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) came third with 1,244 votes.

Following the announcement of the results, Kidero stated that he would be moving to court seeking nullification of Wanga’s win.

Defending his move to challenge the results, Kidero accused his opponent of diverting the will of the people through the use of violence and chaos.

According to Kidero, some of his agents were denied access to polling stations in Homa Bay County, hindering transparency in the tallying process.

He also accused his opponents of swapping some results forms, especially in areas considered his strongholds to favor Wanga.

“Some Presiding Officers and Returning Officers denied our agents access in some voting halls and in the counting halls,” Kidero stated.

“As my lawyer has stated, this would be addressed in the appropriate forums starting from today,” Kidero remarked.

The outspoken legislator insinuated that Homa Bay had predetermined leaders even before the August 9 polls were held in the county.

Kidero went as an Independent candidate, protesting a decision by the ODM party to hand Wanga the ticket during primaries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.