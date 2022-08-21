Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 21, 2022 – The identity of Dj Pierra Makena’s baby daddy has finally been unveiled.

Pierra gave birth to an adorable girl named Ricca Pokot in 2016 and since then, rumors have been doing rounds that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s personal assistant Jomo Gecaga is her baby daddy.

However, it is now emerging that married city politician and gold fraudster Steve Mbogo is her baby daddy.

The flamboyant politician, who contested for the Starehe Parliamentary seat on the ODM ticket in 2017, shared a photo of himself having father-daughter moments with Ricca in a city restaurant.

Looking at the photo, you can notice the close resemblance between Mbogo and Pierra’s daughter.

It seems that Mbogo and Pierra ironed out their differences for the sake of their daughter.

She revealed in a past interview that she fell into depression after the politician abandoned her when she was pregnant.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.