Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 15, 2022 – Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has predicted a landslide win for Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, in the just concluded Presidential election.

In a social media post minutes ago, Joho, who is Raila Odinga’s confidant, said he is only waiting for Raila Odinga to be declared the fifth President of Kenya.

“Patience and perseverance have a magical effect before which difficulties disappear and obstacles vanish―John Quincy Adams. It’s coming home, folks. #BabaTheFifth,” Joho stated.

Azimio leaders have been celebrating, although it’s evident that Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto is leading as per the tally.

All provisional results which have been released by IEBC show Ruto is ahead.

However, maybe Joho is waiting for President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and help them at the Bomas of Kenya.

It is also evident that IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has remained independent and refused to manipulate results as cast in favor of any candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.