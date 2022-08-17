Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 17 August 2022 – Netizens were treated to free drama on Twitter after two men discovered that they have been ‘eating from the same plate’

It all started after a Twitter user identified as Demakufu posted a photo of a lady making breakfast for him while in bed.

“Breakfast in bed na niko na sidechick nikingoja results,” he wrote and shared a photo.

Another Twitter user commented on the post and revealed that he has had an encounter with the same lady.

“Small World, Salimia Mercy bro,” he replied.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.