Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Famed Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, has died of liver cancer in a hospital in Tokyo. He was 84.

Miyake was renowned for his innovative pleated clothing and for producing 100 mock turtlenecks for the Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

He died last Friday, August 5.

The Issey Miyake Group released a short statement about his work saying: “Miyake’s dynamic spirit was driven by a relentless curiosity and desire to convey joy through the medium of design.”

It stated that “as per Mr Miyake’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service.”

Miyake studied graphic design at a Tokyo art university and went on to learn clothing design in Paris, where he worked with famed fashion designers Guy Laroche and Hubert de Givenchy, before heading to New York.

He returned to Tokyo in 1970 and founded the Miyake Design Studio.

His creations expanded to include bags, watches and fragrances before he essentially retired in 1997 to devote himself to research.