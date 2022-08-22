Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 22 August 2022 – President-elect William Ruto on Monday hosted Israel Ambassador Michael Lotem at his Karen residence.

He shared the photos on his social media accounts and revealed that Israeli President Isaac Herzog sent the ambassador to congratulate him after being declared the 5th President by IEBC.

“Received congratulatory message from President of Israel Isaac Herzog that was presented by ambassador Michael Lotem, Karen, Nairobi County,” he wrote.

This comes even as Azimio leader Raila Odinga files a Presidential petition against Ruto at the Supreme Court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.