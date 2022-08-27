Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 27 August 2022 – A photo of rapper Nyashinski talking on the phone as Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was being sworn in went viral and sparked reactions.

The legendary Kenyan rapper was seated beside his wife Zia Bett and busy talking to someone on phone.

It is alleged that he was talking to a lady alleged to be his side chick and instructing her to behave since his wife was around.

The pretty lady was seated behind him and his wife.

They were later pictured together after the ceremony.

Is she just a friend or something is going on between the two?

See more reactions.

