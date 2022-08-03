Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – The health of Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has today been questioned after he endorsed Deputy President William Ruto’s man in the upcoming Budalangi parliamentary contest.

The incident happened in Budalangi, where Raila led the Azimio brigade in rallying residents to support his presidential bid in August.

While addressing the crowd, Raila, 77, announced Ababu Namwamba’s name before quickly correcting himself.

Raila intended to campaign for Raphael Wanjala, who is contesting for the constituency’s Parliamentary seat on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket

“Here in Budalangi, it is Ababu Namwamba! No no! It is Raphael Wanjala,” Raila announced as the crowd cheered.

His endorsement came shortly after he claimed that Namwamba had betrayed him after he (Raila) helped the former Chief Administrative Secretary of Foreign Affairs grow politically.

Namwamba shifted his allegiance to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in January 2022 and declared his support for Ruto, who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential flagbearer.

Here is the video of Raila Odinga endorsing Ruto’s man Ababu Namwamba

Budalangi this morning..Raila ameshika mkono current MP and ODM candidate Raphael Wanjala and in one voice says; ABABU NAMWAMBA TOSHAA! Ababu is the former MP and is in UDA 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EQ7FKUr5z0 — THE SEASON (@castrofy26) August 3, 2022

The Kenyan DAILY POST