Monday, August 15, 2022 – As Kenyans await the final declaration of the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya from the IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Presidential running mate, Martha Karua, has broken her silence.

This is after she indicated that she was ready for Bomas of Kenya.

In a brief tweet, Karua stated: “All ready for Bomas”.

This comes even as Karua and her principal Raila Odinga are the only ones not at Bomas for the declaration of the presidential results with Deputy President William Ruto, George Wajackoyah, and David Mwaure, already at Bomas.

Many have been asking about the whereabouts of Raila and Martha for IEBC to make the final declaration, which had been scheduled at 3 PM.

Raila faced stiff competition from their UDA counterpart, William Ruto, and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua.

