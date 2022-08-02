Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto campaigned all alone yesterday after UDA gubernatorial candidate for Nakuru County Susan Kihika and her Senate counterpart, Tabitha Karanja, failed to show up at his rally.

Speaking in Salgaa, Nakuru County yesterday, Ruto explained that he was to campaign alongside Kihika and Karanja, but the two experienced logistical challenges after their chopper was grounded.

He added that he was forced to change his itinerary to avoid canceling the stop over altogether.

“I was to come along with her. We were scheduled to meet in Kipchororo but unfortunately, her helicopter was grounded because of bad weather. Tabitha was to tag along with her,” the DP stated

However, the DP went on to urge residents to campaign for Kihika alongside the billionaire businesswoman and Liz Chelule – who is running for Woman Representative.

The UDA flagbearer reiterated his call for the six-piece voting in the county from MCA to the President in the August 9 General Election.

Ruto, who was on a tour of the Rift Valley counties, held campaigns in Eldoret, Eldama Ravine, and Kabarnet, where he made a plea to Bringo Senator Gideon Moi to support him.

