Monday, August 1, 2022 – Murang’a county gubernatorial candidate, Irungu Kang’ata, is among politicians who will retire with President Uhuru Kenyatta in August if an opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa Limited is anything to go by.

According to the poll, Kang’ata, who is vying for the seat using United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, will be whitewashed by Jubilee Party candidate Jamleck Kamau.

The poll indicated that during the August 9th election, Jamleck will garner 33.1 percent of the total votes cast, followed by Kang’ata with 31.2 percent.

Wairagu Wamai emerged third with 21 percent, while Irungu Nyakera came fourth with 10.7 percent.

Moses Ndungu Mwangi and Joseph Mbai closed the poll with 2 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

Undecided voters in Murang’a county stand at 0.2 percent.

This is a huge win to Azimio Chairman Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, since Jamleck is the coalition‘s candidate in the vote-rich county.

Here is the graphical representation of the Murang’a county gubernatorial poll.

﻿The Kenyan DAILY POST.