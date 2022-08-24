Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
- Head Office ( Support) Intern-ships (Category One)
Intern-ship Opportunities in EMBU ONLY ( HEAD OFFICE) include;-
- Finance and data entry – Must have a minimum of CPA part 2
- HR and Administration – Administration /HR/ management qualifications
- Registry – Record and archive management qualifications
- ICT – ICT qualifications
- Loan Officer Internships ( Category 2)
Qualifications, Skills and Experience Required:
- Diploma in Business management, Business administration or cooperative management
- Have attained a Minimum of C plain at KCSE
- Be at least 23 years and above .
NB: Loan officer Internship opportunities are available in our various field offices and (NOT in Head office ).
Indicate your preferred location for the intern-ship when sending your application.
We have offices in:- Voi, Marimanti, Embu, Nairobi, Nakuru, Maua, Nanyuki, Machakos, Nyahururu, Kitengela, Makueni, Taveta, Tala, Kitui, Kibwezi, Mwingi, Nkubu, Kerugoya, Kiritiri, Nyeri, Mwea, Thika, Matuu, Kiambu, Meru, Chuka, Utawala, Emali, Laare, Kasarani, Loitoktok, Limuru, Siakago, Rongai, Utawala,,Runyenjes, Karatina, Zombe
How to Apply
How to Submit Your Application
- Register and create an account by clicking on this link http://www.erecruitment.bimaskenya.com .
- Complete your profile by filling in your details in all the relevant sections as required (Profile Section, Academic Section, Work Experience Section and Cover Letter Section )
- Once you have filled all the required section, proceed to apply for any internship position of your choice from the listing
- You can keep updating your account to apply for future job openings
On or before the 15th of September 2022
POINTS TO NOTE
- Applications not indicating a preferred location will be disqualified
- Kindly note that our internship opportunities are not compensated
