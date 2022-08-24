Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Head Office ( Support) Intern-ships (Category One)

Intern-ship Opportunities in EMBU ONLY ( HEAD OFFICE) include;-

Finance and data entry – Must have a minimum of CPA part 2

HR and Administration – Administration /HR/ management qualifications

Registry – Record and archive management qualifications

ICT – ICT qualifications

Loan Officer Internships ( Category 2)

Qualifications, Skills and Experience Required:

Diploma in Business management, Business administration or cooperative management

Have attained a Minimum of C plain at KCSE

Be at least 23 years and above .

NB: Loan officer Internship opportunities are available in our various field offices and (NOT in Head office ).

Indicate your preferred location for the intern-ship when sending your application.

We have offices in:- Voi, Marimanti, Embu, Nairobi, Nakuru, Maua, Nanyuki, Machakos, Nyahururu, Kitengela, Makueni, Taveta, Tala, Kitui, Kibwezi, Mwingi, Nkubu, Kerugoya, Kiritiri, Nyeri, Mwea, Thika, Matuu, Kiambu, Meru, Chuka, Utawala, Emali, Laare, Kasarani, Loitoktok, Limuru, Siakago, Rongai, Utawala,,Runyenjes, Karatina, Zombe

How to Apply

How to Submit Your Application

Register and create an account by clicking on this link http://www.erecruitment.bimaskenya.com . Complete your profile by filling in your details in all the relevant sections as required (Profile Section, Academic Section, Work Experience Section and Cover Letter Section ) Once you have filled all the required section, proceed to apply for any internship position of your choice from the listing You can keep updating your account to apply for future job openings

On or before the 15th of September 2022

POINTS TO NOTE

Applications not indicating a preferred location will be disqualified

Kindly note that our internship opportunities are not compensated