Statistics, Computer Science Intern
Vacancy No. CGHR/303/07/22
Requirements:
- Bachelor of Science degree in Statistics, Biostatistics, Mathematics, Computer Science or any related field from a recognized institution
- Fluency in English, both spoken and written.
- Be below thirty (30) years of age
Terms of Engagement:
Appointment in the Internship program will be for a period of one year. The successful candidate (s) will be paid a monthly stipend of Kshs. 25,000 without any other benefits. Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical insurance cover for the period of internship
How to Apply
Applications should include the following:
- Letter of Application indicating vacancy number
- Current Resume or CV with names and contact information (telephone and e-mail address)
- Copies of Certificates and transcripts.
- Application letter should be addressed to the
Deputy Director,
CGHR,
P. O. Box 1578 – 40100.
The subject in the email header should be the vacancy number
