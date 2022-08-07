Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Statistics, Computer Science Intern

Vacancy No. CGHR/303/07/22

Requirements:

Bachelor of Science degree in Statistics, Biostatistics, Mathematics, Computer Science or any related field from a recognized institution

Fluency in English, both spoken and written.

Be below thirty (30) years of age

Terms of Engagement:

Appointment in the Internship program will be for a period of one year. The successful candidate (s) will be paid a monthly stipend of Kshs. 25,000 without any other benefits. Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical insurance cover for the period of internship

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

Letter of Application indicating vacancy number

Current Resume or CV with names and contact information (telephone and e-mail address)

Copies of Certificates and transcripts.

Application letter should be addressed to the

Deputy Director,

CGHR,

P. O. Box 1578 – 40100.

The subject in the email header should be the vacancy number