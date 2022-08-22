Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
HR Intern
To offer HR and Administrative support to ensure effective implementation of various HR operations, initiatives and activities such as recruitment, selection, onboarding, training, employee engagement, vendor management and benefits administration.
Duties & Responsibilities
1. Recruitment and selection
Offer Administrative support in the recruitment and selection procedures including job advertising, shortlisting, interview scheduling, performing background checks and references
2. Employee Onboarding
Support with staff onboarding in liaison with the hiring department, including ensuring Day 1 readiness of workstation, creation of Induction plans and tracking probations
3. Employee Records Administration
Ensure completeness of employee records. This will entail making the necessary people changes on HRIS, Centum SharePoint, opening of employee files and ensuring that all employee related information is digitized and filed away promptly
4. Benefits Administration
Support the administration of the various employee benefits including pension, medical, group life, staff loans and welfare benefits
5. Employee engagement
Offer administrative support for all employee engagement initiatives.
6. HR Administration
Offer day to day HR Administration support to the employees and handle any ad hoc queries from the employees e.g.HR queries, administration of HR Care desk, preparation of letters
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in HR management OR Social Sciences
How to Apply
Centum Investment is an Equal Opportunity Employer
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>