Marketing & Wellness Intern

Company Profile:

Winnie’s Pure Health Products Ltd is an SME engaged in the manufacture of healthy, tasty, and high-quality organic food products. Our mission is to bring a re-birth of wellness by creating awareness of healthy living and providing high-quality, healthy, and tasty food products across East Africa.

Job Purpose:

The Marketing & Wellness Intern is responsible for the execution of the day-to-day running of the departmental functions under the guidance of the Unit Team Leader.

He/She is to provide support to the team while learning about the scope of the department mandate which will cover content creation, research and development; data analysis, and presentation; among others.

Responsibilities (Functions and duties):

Assist in engaging industry partners in raising health awareness – government institutions, health professionals

Participate in giving counsel on nutrition issues and promoting healthy eating habits

Assist in the evaluation and revision of meal plans and nutrition programs in line with identified health goals

Engage in developing content creation across the social media platforms; including health write-ups and meal plans

Participate in conducting and population required research on health, diet and nutritional data

Assist in training on nutritional and health benefits of the product portfolio

Participate in Wellness Programs both internally and externally as per the Marketing Events Calendar

Assist in coordinating and executing of marketing events including promotions, health awareness campaigns, and CSR activities

Behavioral Competencies:

Keen attention to detail; with the ability to analyze and interpret data

Strong interpersonal and leadership skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Assertive and proactive

Planning, coordinating, and organizing skills

Experience:

Minimum 1-year experience in a similar role

Education and specialist Knowledge Required:

Degree/ Diploma in Nutrition & Dietetics

Registered under the Nutrition Board – KNDI

Social Media Management

Computer proficiency especially on Microsoft Packages

How to Apply

Detailed and updated resumes to be sent to hradmin@winniespurehealth.co.ke with the subject ‘Marketing & Wellness Intern’