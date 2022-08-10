Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Marketing & Wellness Intern

Company Profile:
Winnie’s Pure Health Products Ltd is an SME engaged in the manufacture of healthy, tasty, and high-quality organic food products. Our mission is to bring a re-birth of wellness by creating awareness of healthy living and providing high-quality, healthy, and tasty food products across East Africa.

Job Purpose:

The Marketing & Wellness Intern is responsible for the execution of the day-to-day running of the departmental functions under the guidance of the Unit Team Leader.
He/She is to provide support to the team while learning about the scope of the department mandate which will cover content creation, research and development; data analysis, and presentation; among others.

Responsibilities (Functions and duties):

  • Assist in engaging industry partners in raising health awareness – government institutions, health professionals
  • Participate in giving counsel on nutrition issues and promoting healthy eating habits
  •  Assist in the evaluation and revision of meal plans and nutrition programs in line with identified health goals
  • Engage in developing content creation across the social media platforms; including health write-ups and meal plans
  • Participate in conducting and population required research on health, diet and nutritional data
  • Assist in training on nutritional and health benefits of the product portfolio
  • Participate in Wellness Programs both internally and externally as per the Marketing Events Calendar
  • Assist in coordinating and executing of marketing events including promotions, health awareness campaigns, and CSR activities

Behavioral Competencies:

  • Keen attention to detail; with the ability to analyze and interpret data
  • Strong interpersonal and leadership skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Assertive and proactive
  • Planning, coordinating, and organizing skills

Experience:

  • Minimum 1-year experience in a similar role
  • Education and specialist Knowledge Required:
  • Degree/ Diploma in Nutrition & Dietetics
  • Registered under the Nutrition Board – KNDI
  • Social Media Management
  •  Computer proficiency especially on Microsoft Packages

How to Apply

Detailed and updated resumes to be sent to hradmin@winniespurehealth.co.ke with the subject ‘Marketing & Wellness Intern

