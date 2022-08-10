Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Marketing & Wellness Intern
Company Profile:
Winnie’s Pure Health Products Ltd is an SME engaged in the manufacture of healthy, tasty, and high-quality organic food products. Our mission is to bring a re-birth of wellness by creating awareness of healthy living and providing high-quality, healthy, and tasty food products across East Africa.
Job Purpose:
The Marketing & Wellness Intern is responsible for the execution of the day-to-day running of the departmental functions under the guidance of the Unit Team Leader.
He/She is to provide support to the team while learning about the scope of the department mandate which will cover content creation, research and development; data analysis, and presentation; among others.
Responsibilities (Functions and duties):
- Assist in engaging industry partners in raising health awareness – government institutions, health professionals
- Participate in giving counsel on nutrition issues and promoting healthy eating habits
- Assist in the evaluation and revision of meal plans and nutrition programs in line with identified health goals
- Engage in developing content creation across the social media platforms; including health write-ups and meal plans
- Participate in conducting and population required research on health, diet and nutritional data
- Assist in training on nutritional and health benefits of the product portfolio
- Participate in Wellness Programs both internally and externally as per the Marketing Events Calendar
- Assist in coordinating and executing of marketing events including promotions, health awareness campaigns, and CSR activities
Behavioral Competencies:
- Keen attention to detail; with the ability to analyze and interpret data
- Strong interpersonal and leadership skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Assertive and proactive
- Planning, coordinating, and organizing skills
Experience:
- Minimum 1-year experience in a similar role
- Education and specialist Knowledge Required:
- Degree/ Diploma in Nutrition & Dietetics
- Registered under the Nutrition Board – KNDI
- Social Media Management
- Computer proficiency especially on Microsoft Packages
How to Apply
Detailed and updated resumes to be sent to hradmin@winniespurehealth.co.ke with the subject ‘Marketing & Wellness Intern’
