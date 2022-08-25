Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Social media has erupted after a video of a Nigerian pastor stage-managing a miracle to brainwash his followers went viral.

The pastor is seen in the viral video asking a lady who rose to receive a miracle during the jam-packed church service whether she wanted to get a flat tummy.

“Do you want this thing to go back,” the pastor is heard asking the lady, who is seemingly struggling with weight.

“Yes, Papa. I want to have a flat tummy,” the lady responds.

He then touches her bulging tummy and prays for her and repeatedly shouts, “Go in! Go in!”

Members of his congregation erupt in joy and celebrate as the rogue pastor stage manages the miracle.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.