Monday, 22 August 2022 – A 34-year-old man, identified as Dennis Musyoka, stabbed his ex-wife four times at Nasra Estate in Nairobi, before setting himself and their 2-year-old daughter ablaze inside her car.

Musyoka is said to have requested his ex-wife Elizabeth Munyalo to bring their daughter so that they could bond.

She arrived in a Honda Vezel registration number KDE 438R.

He reportedly entered her vehicle carrying a bag from which he took out a knife and stabbed his estranged wife four times.

She managed to jump out of the vehicle before being rescued by a Good Samaritan.

It is now emerging that Musyoka got mad after discovering that the car his ex-wife was driving was a gift from a sponsor.

Below is a video of the unfortunate incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.