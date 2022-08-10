Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – American actress, Denise Dowse, 64, is in a coma and ‘fighting for her life.’

Denise Dowse, whose numerous television credits include Insecure, Beverly Hills, 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, is currently at an undisclosed hospital after battling with a ‘virulent form of meningitis’ her sister Tracey Dowse revealed via social media.

Tracey stated that the coma was not medically induced and asked for ‘support and prayers’ at this time. The publication reported that they spoke with Tracey on Tuesday, and she revealed Denise’s condition ‘remains the same.’

She shared a message to fans on both Denise’s Instagram account and her own, writing: ‘As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and up lifting. I am trying to keep my spirits up and support those who need it. As many of you know I am a private person. So this is hard for me.’

‘I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse.’

‘She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced,’ she added.

Tracey wrapped up the caption writing that her sister should have ‘many years ahead of her.’

‘She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated.’

Meningitis is an inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, which can be caused by a bacterial or viral infection.

Denise is known for her impressive career, with her recurring TV roles including Dr. Rhonda Pyne in HBO’s Issa Rae series Insecure, from 2017-2020, as well as The Guardian and Beverly Hills, 90210. Her film roles include Coach Carter, Ray, and Requiem for a Dream.

She also directed the upcoming film Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, starring Vanessa Williams, Corbin Bleu, Keith David and Columbus Short.