Monday, August 29, 2022 – Ozzy Osbourne has announced he plans to move back to the UK with his wife Sharon Osbourne, because he’s fed up with people getting killed every day in the US and don’t want to become a target.

The singer, 73, who has spent over 25 years in Beverly Hills revealed this while commenting on the country’s history of school shootings.

Osbourne said he will relocate with his music manager wife Sharon, 69, to their 120-year-old Grade II listed Buckinghamshire pile Welders House.

He told The Observer: ‘I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f*****g crazy.’

He continued: ‘I’m English. I want to be back. But, saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.’

Quashing any speculation that the move could have been promoted by Ozzy’s battle with Parkinson’s Disease, Sharon added: ‘It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.’

The Black Sabbath hitmaker returned to the stage earlier this month in his hometown of Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony just two months after ‘life-altering surgery’.

Earlier in August, Ozzy revealed in an interview with The Sun that he was told he could have been paralysed for life, after undergoing his first spinal surgery back in 2019.

The hitmaker was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, and that same year suffered a horror fall that aggravated a neck injury from his 2003 quad bike accident.