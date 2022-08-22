Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – Erik ten Hag has vowed to bring back the glory days to Manchester United despite the club’s horrendous start to the season.

Ten Hag has lost his first two Premier League games to Brighton and Brentford, leaving United second bottom of the table, and will face arch-rivals Liverpool later today at Old Trafford.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Ten Hag said he won’t change his masterplan and insists he will get it right.

‘I’m not here for myself, I’m here to restore the club,’ said Ten Hag. ‘I knew before that this is a challenge and I wanted this challenge.

‘I knew before that it was going to be hard, but I wanted that because in my career everywhere the start was difficult but I got it done – and I’m convinced I (will) get it done here as well.

‘I chose this project. I knew it was a process and I will stay consistent to the philosophy and to the plan we had. I keep confidence in the co-operation I have in the players and also the coaches and the directors.’

‘We know where we are now,’ he added. ‘We have to improve a lot, we have to work on our plan and not look at Liverpool.