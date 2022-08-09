Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – A 4-year-old biologically female child in Canada has decided to identify as a boy, and the child’s transgender reveal party during a pride parade in Vancouver has sparked a debate on social media.

Charlie Danger Lloyd’s mother said her child has been expressing he is a boy since he was ‘very young.’

The mum claims her child would repeatedly tell the family “I’m a boy!” and that “he” was “growing to look just like daddy” when he was as young as two years old.

In a video posted online, Charlie is seen revealing his new gender at the Vancouver Pride Parade by firing off a confetti cannon filled with blue smoke with the help of his grandmother.

The video has sparked mixed reactions.

Online critics called the gender reveal “child abuse” and “sickening.” Some went as far as to demand that Charlie’s mom be jailed.

But Charlie’s mum, Alaina Bourrel, insists she is doing what she feels is best for Charlie. She added that his confidence and happiness have shot sky-high following a simple wardrobe change and haircut.

Bourrel told the South West News Service: “We are four months since he began his social transition now.

“He is still a normal kid that does completely normal little kid things like play with Lego, uses his creativity and learns to ride his bike.

“His choices were not questioned and he was congratulated and everyone began using new pronouns. We are so lucky to have the circle that we do.”