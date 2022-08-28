Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 28, 2022 – Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai is battling for his life at the Aga Khan Hospital where he was rushed after collapsing at his home in Nairobi on Thursday night.

The police boss is still in the High Dependency Unit (HDU), a special ward providing intensive care treatment and monitoring for critically ill people.

He is unresponsive and only his close family members, members of the National Security Council, and top police bosses are allowed to visit him.

Doctors are working round the clock to save his life and according to reports from reputable sources, he may be flown out of the country for specialized treatment.

Mutyambai has a history of blood pressure.

In 2020, he collapsed again in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and was admitted to the same hospital.

However, his condition has worsened this time round.

His Deputy Noor Gaboow has been picked to perform his duties in an acting capacity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.