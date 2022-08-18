Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – Kid Cudi has slammed his former label boss Kanye West for dragging him into a public feud with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her now-ex boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Recall Ye dragged Cudi for remaining loyal to Pete Davidson when he started dating the mother of his four children after their marriage packed up.

Cudi, who is the cover star of the recent issue of Esquire Magazine spoke about the online feud.

‘Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some s*** about you?’ the 38-year-old Ohio native asked.

And then you got this person’s trolls sending you messages on Instagram and Twitter? All in your comments? That s*** pi**ed me off. That he had the power to f*** with me that week. That he used his power to f*** with me. That pi**ed me off. You f***ing with my mental health now, bro.’

Kid (born Scott Mescudi) added: ‘I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim. It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this s*** had anything to do with me.

If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my f***ing problem. You need to own up to your s*** like every man in this life has. I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it.’

Cudi used to be very close to his 45-year-old ex-mentor and they co-headlined the Glow in the Dark Tour in 2008. They also put out an album together as Kids See Ghosts in 2018.

‘I’ve been on every one of that man’s albums. He’s only been on two of mine. That should tell you something,’ the Day ‘N’ Nite hitmaker noted. ‘And don’t think I didn’t ask.’

Kid won his only Grammy Award for his work on Ye’s 2011 track All of the Lights, and they were both featured on Pusha T’s track Rock n Roll as recent as April 21.

‘I just want to clear that up for anybody that feels like Kanye made my career or made me who I am,’ Cudi defended.

‘He brought me on to do 808s. I thought that was really f***ing awesome. I wanted to be a part of a family and saw G.O.O.D. Music as that opportunity. So I finally said yeah. Kanye West did not come and pluck me out of Applebee’s or the Bape store.’

The X producer-star said it would take ‘a motherf***ing miracle’ for him and West to rekindle their friendship.

‘I don’t see it happening. [He’d] have to become a monk,’ Kid – who’s battled depression – said.

‘The twisted thing is that I love him, but I love you so much that I can kick you the f*** out of my life and be done with your a** because you are not good for me. I love myself more. I love myself more. I didn’t love myself all them years you knew me. I love myself more now, bro. I love myself way more.’