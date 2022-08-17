Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Renowned scholar and columnist Prof Peter Kagwanja has predicted doom for Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga if the Supreme Court orders a repeat of the August 9th presidential election.

Raila is preparing to file a petition at the apex court to challenge the announcement of Deputy President William Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya.

Kagwanja said while having tea in Kangema, residents told him that if the Supreme Court calls for a repeat of the election, they are ready to send Raila Odinga to Bondo.

Kagwanja said the villagers told him that in case of a re-run, they will come out and vote to the last man to Deputy President William Ruto, whom he termed as ‘chief hustler’

“I am here at chilly Kenyanjeru village, Kangema, taking tea at Kwa Nyina wa Wangari Kiosk. Villagers tell me if the Supreme Court orders a repeat/run-off election, they will now come out 99% for the “Chief Hustler”.

“A more furious “Yellow Wave” will humiliate us, Azimio honchos,” Kagwanja, who was an Azimio apologist stated.

