Saturday, August 6, 2022 – Filmmaker, Mary Remmy Njoku, has countered the popular claim that “a woman’s place is in the kitchen.”

Njoku who pointed out that 78% of the chefs and headcooks in the world are men, added that there’s need to appreciate good housewives because if they are paid for all the work they do, they will make more money than some bank executives.

She wrote;

Lets learn to appreciate the ‘good’ house wives. Cos if they get paid for all the work they do, they will make more money than some bank executives.