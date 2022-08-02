Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – The August 9th presidential contest has taken another turn. This is after Diaspora voters in the United Kingdom joined Deputy President William Ruto’s bandwagon 8 days to the polls.

The group condemned President Uhuru Kenyatta’s threats toward Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza allies.

Through their chairman Sebastian Onyango, they claimed that the recent remarks made by Uhuru show how he has openly disregarded his role as a symbol of national unity

“We recognize the gravity of the issues that have been raised by both sides of the political divide and in particular are concerned by the behavior of the sitting president who has openly disregarded his role as a symbol of national unity and instead become partisan,’ reads the statement.

The tussle between the President and his deputy over 2022 succession politics has continued to unfold publicly, rocking back and forth with verbal attacks between the two with Ruto claiming that Uhuru wants to kill him, his family, and his allies.

In regards to that, they put Uhuru on notice that if anything happens to any Kenyan, more so Ruto or Kenya Kwanza candidates, they shall hold him responsible.

While throwing their support behind Ruto, the Diaspora claimed that the Kenya Kwanza coalition is the best-suited vehicle that captures the hopes and aspirations of the Kenyan communities in their diversity.

They noted that Azimio, led by Raila Odinga, is a tool for use by the outgoing president to rule by proxy and to undermine freedom of choice by Kenyans.

They urged Kenyans to reject Raila, terming him Uhuru’s project.

“We totally reject Azimio La Umoja project intended to prolong the presidency of Uhuru Kenyatta and call on all Kenyan voters to unite and use the ballot to ensure that the Azimio project does not see the light of day,” reads the statement.

