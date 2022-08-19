Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 19, 2022 – The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has mocked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice Chairperson, Juliana Cherera, and three other commissioners for what it termed as poor mathematics.

In a report on the just concluded August 9 polls, the institute established by the US Congress in 1984 stated that the error in percentages as claimed by commissioners could not change the results significantly.

The report referred to the commissioners’ claims that the percentages of four presidential candidates surpassed the 100% mark by 0.01%.

However, the Institute stated that the division within the Commission could affect the perception of Kenyans about the Commission and the processes taken in the concluded polls.

“The supposed errors the commissioners identify are the result of rounding percentages to two decimal places, rather than three (or more), and, in any case, would not change the outcome.”

“Poor mathematics aside, this public display of division in the Commission only fuels doubts about the electoral commission’s competence,” read the report in a part.

Other commissioners who distanced themselves from the presidential results include Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyangaya, and Irene Masit.

Additionally, USIP also credited IEBC for making the electoral process transparent through the publishing of Form 34 A – C on the public portal.

Regarding the two leading presidential candidates, the peace institute noted that Ruto’s agenda was more appealing to his supporters as compared to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, despite opinion polls projecting a win for the ODM boss in the polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.