Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has launched a fierce Court battle in a bid to have the Supreme Court overturn President-elect William Ruto’s controversial victory.

In his presentation at the Supreme Court of Kenya, Orengo dropped a bombshell, accusing IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati of faking voter turnout just to cover up the crime of rigging the election in favor of Ruto.

According to Orengo, the voter turnout announced by Chebukati was mathematically not adding up.

He said Chebukati announced at 4 Pm that the voter turnout was at 54 percent and that his declaration that the voters captured by Kiems kit after the voting was at 64 percent is a forgery.

According to the lawyer, it is mathematically impossible to have a percentage increase of 10% within an hour.

“In the IEBC communique on the 9th of August, the commission said that the voter turnout was 54% as of 4 PM, evidence annexed herein,” Orengo said

“With a supporting affidavit of a PhD statistician Mr. Edgar Otumba, who has also assisted the court in cracking the numbers, it is a mathematically impossible statistic that between 4 PM and 5 PM that the voter turnout increased by more than 10 percentage points in the space of one hour.”

The percentage of voter turnout in the August 9 poll has been the bone of contention and the Azimio side has leveraged the same in a bid to nullify Ruto’s win.

Azimio flagbearer Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua filed a petition to challenge Ruto’s victory.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.