Thursday, August 25, 2022 – The Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has submitted presidential election materials to the Supreme Court in readiness to defend itself against Raila Odinga’s claims that it rigged the August 9th polls in favor of President-elect William Ruto.

Speaking after submitting materials to the Supreme Court, IEBC Commissioner Boya Molu stated that they are confident that there was no violation of any electoral procedures during the August 9 general election.

He stated that election is a regulated process, and IEBC followed the election law.

Nonetheless, he said they leave it to the court to determine whether the electoral commission acted as per the court’s orders.

“We are done with our obligation of submitting the documents to the court as per the court rules and regulations. We are very satisfied.

“Election is a regulated process, we followed the election law to the letter and we are very confident that there was no any violation of any procedures.

“But that’s why we have court. It’s the court to determine,” Molu stated.

The commission further said that it has been given up to August 27 to provide responses to the petitions filed at the Supreme Court.

The remarks by Molu come after nine petitions were filed at the Supreme Court challenging the presidential result announced by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.