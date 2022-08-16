Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – Idris Elba has reportedly walked away from ‘years of talks’ with movie bosses to take over the role of James Bond.

The British actor, 49, was the bookies’ favourite to replace Daniel Craig as the super spy, but is keen to pursue other roles.

It was also gathered that he put forward a list of proposed names to producer Barbara Broccoli of actors to play 007.

A source told The Sun: ‘Fans and Barbara wanted Idris but he wants to create something for himself.

‘However, he’s put forward names to play 007. He’s ‘informally’ in the decision-making process as he’s been in talks with producers for so long.’

During the premiere of his movie The Harder They Fall in 2021, Idris said when asked if he’ll be considered as the next 007 he said: ‘No, I’m not going to be James Bond.’

He also told The Express about the rumours: ‘I’m probably the most famous Bond actor in the world, and I haven’t even played the role.’

Idris then added: ‘Enough is enough. I can’t talk about it anymore.’

Despite this Ladbrokes awarded the actor 3/1 on taking on the role after Daniel announced 2021’s No Time To Die would be his last outing as the character.

The bookmakers said: ‘We’ve seen a flurry of interest in Idris Elba and have slashed his odds accordingly, so much so that he’s now the clear favourite as far as we’re concerned to replace Daniel Craig as 007.’

Also rumoured to be in the running are Tom Hardy at 5/1, Rege-Jean Page 4/1 and Richard Madden 20/1.