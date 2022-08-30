Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – Singer Demi Lovato has said that she doesn’t plan on making any more documentaries about her life.

Recall that over the past decade, Lovato has released three different documentaries outlining her struggles with addiction and its impact on her career.

Speaking in an interview with Alternative Press, said she regrets making those documentaries and wish she waited.

Lovato said;

“Honestly, I’m really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too.

“And if they aren’t, then they can watch my music videos.

“I wish I would have waited until I had my s–t figured out more because now it’s cemented. Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else.”

Her most recent documentary, “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil,” detailed the singer’s near-fatal drug overdose in 2018. Following the incident, Lovato revealed she was “California Sober,” meaning she still smoked weed and drank alcohol in moderation.

However, a year later, the rockstar gave up substances completely and went into treatment.