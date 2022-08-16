Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto has ruled out entering into a post-election agreement with his Azimio la Umoja One Kenya competitor, Raila Odinga.

Speaking at Bomas of Kenya minutes after being declared the president-elect, Ruto stated that he had made his stand on the handshake clear from the onset.

The president-elect added that he is a believer in a government that is clear of its mandate and one that has no interference from the Opposition.

“The people voted for me because they want a government that has checks and balances,” Ruto told the press.

He revealed that he has not spoken to President Uhuru Kenyatta but he is certain that they will have to have a conversation since he has been declared the president-elect and he expects to be sworn in after the transition committee completes the arrangements.

“I haven’t talked to Uhuru Kenyatta our outgoing president. I am the president-elect and there has to be a transition. In that transition there will be a conversation,” the president-elect stated.

“I am sure at some point this evening or tomorrow we will have a conversation.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.