Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – Gatundu North Member of Parliament-elect, Njoroge Kururia, has confessed to supporting William Ruto because he’s the president-elect.

Speaking at a burial in Gatundu on Monday, Kururia thanked the residents for electing him on an independent ticket.

The first time lawmaker explained that he would jump ship to Azimio La Umoja if the apex court nullified Ruto’s victory.

Kururia stated that his goal is to ensure Gatundu North is part of the next government.

“I’m waiting to see who between Azimio or Kenya Kwanza has the best deal when I jump there. For now, I support Ruto because he has the certificate of being elected but should it be withdrawn, I will move to Azimio because my Gatundu North Constituents must remain in government,” Kururia

The Supreme Court will start hearing the case on Wednesday and the decision on whether Ruto was validly elected will be made on Monday.

