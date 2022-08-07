Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 7, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said he is ready for a handshake with his Kenya Kwanza Alliance counterpart, William Ruto if he beats him during the presidential election slated next Tuesday.

Speaking at Kasarani Stadium during the final Azimio rally on Saturday, Raila said he is a peace-loving man and his government will accommodate everybody, including his competitors.

The election is a mere three days away. Make arrangements to vote on the lines. Let’s vote early, let’s win early.” Raila said.

“I shook the hand of Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi in March 2002, of President Mwai Kibaki in February 2008 and of my brother president Uhuru Kenyatta in March 2018. I want to assure Kenyans that I will continue with this handshake doctrine, the doctrine of pledging peace for the sake of Kenya. I will shake the hands of my rivals and pay the political price if I have to.” Raila added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.