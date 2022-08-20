Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 20, 2022 – Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has said he is confident that he will be the Speaker of the National Assembly in the 13th Parliament.

Speaking at a burial in Bungoma on Friday, Wetangula, who just won his re-election as Bungoma senator, said he is an ambitious leader and he now wants to be the Speaker of the National Assembly – which is the third most powerful seat after President and Deputy President.

Wetangula said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leadership under the leadership of President-Elect William Ruto has numbers to control the National Assembly and the Senate.

“’Mimi naenda kuwa speaker wa national assembly, the third in command of the country. Nikishachukua nafasi yangu and I want to assure our Kenya Kwanza team we have our numbers so hakuna shida.

“The Northerners have joined us, the independents have joined us and they can see this country is headed in the right direction,” Wetangula said.

Wetang’ula said he would pray for continued wisdom to see to it that good pro-people budgets ensure Kenya would never be the same.

“I will pray to God to give me the continued wisdom that I carry so that I lead the National Assembly in partnership with the Senate to make good laws for this country, to bring order and civility to this country, to bring good pro-people budgets to this country and make sure Kenya will never be the same again,” he said.

