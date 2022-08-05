Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 5, 2022 – Murang’a County Governor, Mwangi Wa Iria, has urged Murang’a residents to vote for Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, because the old man has the interests of all Kenyans at heart.

Speaking on Friday while drumming up support for Raila Odinga, Mwangi who is also the Usawa Kwa Wote party leader, said he joined Azimio because he was assured by Jakom that he will be in his Cabinet after the August 9th election.

Mwangi also said they held a three-hour meeting with Raila Odinga where he promised to adopt his manifesto with that of the Azimio coalition once he forms the government in August.

“Because I am well-versed in them, I am confident that I can put them into action.

“In order to ensure that Raila provides me with an important cabinet position, I need Murang’a residents to unite in support of my campaign, “Wa Iria said.

“Raila will help us become self-employed by empowering women and providing financial support for Wachuuzi and Bodaboda Saccos.” Wa Iria added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.