Thursday, August 25, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto has promised to respect the decision of the Supreme Court ahead of the determination of presidential election petitions filed by his opponent, Azimio One Kenya presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

On Monday, Raila who was accompanied by his running mate, Martha Karua, moved to the apex court where he challenged Ruto’s win, claiming his numbers were inflated by rogue Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials led by its Chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

Speaking on Thursday when he was among the guests who witnessed the swearing-in of Johnson Sakaja as the Nairobi governor, Ruto called on all other leaders to respect the decisions of all institutions handling matters pertaining to the elections and move on, noting that Kenyans have already demonstrated that they want to go on with daily hustles.

“I ask all leaders of Kenya to listen to the loud message coming from the citizens of our country. They are speaking to us loudly that they want their politics to be non-tribal and peaceful,” said Ruto.

“In this election, we have seen a very new phenomenon… That we all voted and the next day we were ready to go to work and go on with our lives and everybody on their hustle. That is the loud statement that is coming from the people of Kenya to those of us who are leaders.”

He urged leaders to respect the rule of law by allowing the institutions handling “this last phase of the election” to execute their mandate in a peaceful and orderly manner.

“I’m asking all of us as leaders to listen to what the people of Kenya are saying so that we can conclude the remaining steps of our election, in a peaceful, orderly, respectful manner, respecting all the institutions that will discharge their responsibilities because we are a country governed by the rule of law and by our constitution,” Ruto said.

