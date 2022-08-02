Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 01 August 2022 – Kamba musician, Mr. Wise, who recorded Ruto’s official campaign song dubbed Rais Wa Kesho, which has close to 1 Million views on Youtube, is nursing injuries after he was attacked by goons over the weekend.

Mr. Wise alleged that he was driving back to his house in Nairobi when 5 goons accosted him and beat him mercilessly for dedicating the song to William Ruto.

He displayed the injuries he sustained after the attack and alleged that the goons ordered him to delete the song from Youtube but he managed to escape.

“I was assaulted by five goons as I was going back to my house. I was driving my car and these people emerged and barricaded the way. They beat me up like a dog and even squeezed my fingers using plies,” he said while shedding tears.

Mr. Wise claimed that he has been receiving endless threats since he released the song.

He refuted rumours that he was paid a lot of money by Ruto after composing the song.

The singer alleged that he did not receive even a cent from Ruto.

He is appealing to Ruto to provide him with security.

Watch the video.

