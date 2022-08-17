Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Elon Musk says he was joking about buying English football club Manchester United.

The Tesla Inc chief executive officer and world’s richest person had tweeted that he was purchasing the club, in a thread joking about his political allegiances.

“I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome,” Musk’s tweet read.

However, he clarified the Tweet hours later, stating that it is a long-running joke on Twitter.

“No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.” Musk posted when asked if he was serious about buying the club.

He further added that if he would buy a sports team, it would be United. “Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid”, he said.

The Premier League side have been in poor form and recently crashed to a 4-0 defeat against Brentford on Saturday August 13.