Monday, 08 August 2022 – Controversial city preacher Peter Manyuru of Jesus Teaching Ministry (JTM) is cashing in on his congregants just like other rogue Kenyan televangelists.

A man took to social media and narrated how he was blocked from seeing Apostle Peter Manyuru when he went to his church to seek prayers.

Manyuru’s aides asked him to pay an appointment fee of Ksh 10,000.

He was chased away because he did not have the cash.

According to the man, Manyuru has turned his church into a business empire.

Anointing oil reportedly ranges from Ksh 1,000 to Ksh 50,000, depending on one’s needs.

Below are screenshots of the disgruntled man exposing Apostle Manyuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.