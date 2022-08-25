Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has now demanded the Supreme Court to order votes re-tallying and declare him as President-Elect.

Speaking in Mombasa on Wednesday, Raila who was accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua, said upon the determination of the presidential petition, the Apex court should declare him as president-elect and then swear him in as the fifth President of Kenya.

This would be to the detriment of Deputy President William Ruto, who was declared the winner of the presidential vote in the 2022 General Election.

Raila said he won the election and it is a matter of time before the Supreme Court judges prove him right.

The former Prime Minister said there is no need for a rerun because he won the election together with Martha Karua.

“We want the court to declare us the winners because that is the truth. Instead of going to a fresh election, we want to be declared the winners before we can go ahead with taking the oath of office,” Raila said.

