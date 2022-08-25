Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Singer and actress, Demi Lovato has revealed she started experimenting with opiates when she was just 12.

Lovato, 30, revealed she turned to drink and drugs as a child because she had been ‘bullied and was looking for an escape’.

She revealed how she would regularly steal alcohol from her stepfather through her teenage years, before turning to cocaine when she was 17, which she ‘loved too much’.

Demi said she was sober for six years from the age of 20 to 26, but suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2018, causing her to be legally blind and brain damaged, after having a heart attack and three strokes while in hospital

She said on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Tuesday, August 23,

‘I started experimenting for the first time when I was 12, or 13. I got into a car accident and they prescribed me opiates.

‘I got into a car accident and they prescribed me opiates. My mom didn’t think she would have to lock up the opiates from her 13-year-old daughter but I was already drinking at that point.

‘I had been bullied and was looking for an escape.’

The former Disney star admitted she would steal beer from her stepfather’s fridge and would drink ‘alone’, which ‘should have been a major red flag’.

She then moved on to cocaine, adding: ‘At 17, it was the first time I tried coke and, like, loved it too much and then kinda bled into me going to treatment right after I turned 18.’

On her journey to sobriety, Demi recently said she ‘rarely thinks about substances’ while speaking on Audacy’s Mix 104.1 in Boston.

The singer said she ‘had people around [her] that wanted me to be sober. And I don’t think that I wanted it.’

‘I tried just smoking weed, I tried doing this… And I just realised that none of it works for me. What’s come into my life is acceptance…

‘I’m in such acceptance of my life the way that it is that I really rarely think about substances, which is a beautiful thing and something that I never thought would happen to me.’

When asked by a producer of 2021 YouTube documentary, Dancing With the Devil whether she was ‘entirely sober,’ Demi said she smoked weed and drank ‘in moderation’.

She said she struggled to come to terms with the idea that she might never be able to ‘get some relief’ from a substance again.

‘I’ve learned that shutting the door on things makes me want to open the door even more,’ she explained.

‘I’ve learned that it doesn’t work for me to say, “I’m never going to do this again.”

‘I’ve really struggled with this. I know I’m done with the stuff that’s going to kill me. But I wish that I could get some relief, maybe through weed or something.