Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has refused to concede defeat after losing by a hair’s margin to Kenya Kwanza’s William Samoei Ruto in the just concluded elections.

Addressing the press at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) yesterday, Raila declared Ruto’s win null and void, calling on the Supreme Court to annul the election.

According to Raila, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati contravened the law by announcing the results alone.

He argued that the IEBC – at the time of announcing the winner of the presidential vote – lacked a quorum.

He went on to accuse Chebukati of denying other commissioners access to the results before making them public.

Raila stated that the IEBC has been biased before and its previous conduct in the 2017 election led to the nullification of the presidential election.

He stated that Chebukati did not follow the law and failed to follow the Constitution.

“We were shocked to learn that Mr. Chebukati decided alone to name the winner of the 2022 election. He denied all the commissioners access to the results,” Raila stated.

He went on to claim that barely two hours before the presidential election results were announced, a meeting was called by Chebukati and he informed the commissioners of the results he intends to announce.

“Our view in Azimio is clear. The numbers announced by Chebukati are null and void and must be quashed by a court of law. There is no winner or president-elect. That was gross impunity,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.