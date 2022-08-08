Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 8, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has denied claims that he chased some of his former allies from the government.

In an interview with Kikuyu FM stations on Sunday evening, the Head of State said he never sacked anyone from the government.

“Even those that said the handshake changed things in the government. Is there anyone I fired from their job? I never chased anyone out of government,” Uhuru said.

Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have over time claimed that the DP was pushed out of the government.

Uhuru also noted that he never planned to hurt anyone during his tenure.

“Forgive me if I have wronged you. I never wake up any day planning to hurt anyone,” said Uhuru.

After the talk, the president sang a Kikuyu song which got many emotional despite not understanding the language.

A section of Kenyans felt that the head of state did his best in trying to unite the country, while others said that the fourth president in his 10-year tenure did what the founding fathers failed to do.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.