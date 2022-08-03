Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 03 August 2022 – Esther Musila’s only daughter Gilda has gushed over a photo of her 52-year-old mother being introduced in public by her youthful husband Guardian Angel.

Guardian was proudly introducing his wife at a recent event and the smile on her face tells of a woman who is genuinely happy despite the huge age gap between her and her husband.

Reacting to the photo, Gilda said that she always loves seeing her mother happy and encouraged those who have not found genuine love to keep on searching.

“I love seeing my mother this happy, never settle,” she captioned the photo.

Gilda has always stood with her mother despite some Kenyans criticizing her for getting married to a man almost half her age.

She said in a past interview that she respects Guardian Angel as a step father and described him as a mentor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.