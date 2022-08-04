Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 04 August 2022 – Flamboyant city preacher, Rev. Lucy Natasha, has revealed that she ignored Prophet Carmel’s DMs for two years.

According to Natasha, Prophet Carmel would send her endless messages, which she ignored, not knowing that they would later fall in love.

The Empowerment Christian Church preacher explained that the reason she ignored him was that she receives many DMs every day.

Natasha said Prophet Carmel’s consistency is what made her reply.

They met for the first time in Dallas and their chemistry was effortless.

“We met in Dallas, we talked for hours on end. The conversations were natural and the chemistry was effortless. We were vulnerable with each other, but one thing we were sure about was that it was the beginning of something beautiful,” she said.

Prophet Carmel started stalking Natasha in 2017.

He came across videos of her preaching on Instagram and followed her.

“I came across her videos on Instagram in 2017 where she was preaching about a royal wedding. Her beauty stood out,” he said.

“I went online and followed her on Instagram, and in true online fashion, I shot my shot and sent her a message. Well, she never replied, but for two years, I sent her messages of encouragement, prayers, name it,” he added.

