Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Singer BurnaBoy has taken to his Twitter handle to brag about performing in almost all the countries in the world.

In his tweet, Burna Boy wrote

”And by 2022 I’ve performed in almost every country in the world. Once I do The Asia, Australia and south American tour. I will truly have done it all.”

Look