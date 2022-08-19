Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 19 August 2022 – Kiss 100 presenter and comedian Oga Obinna, has been exposed as a notorious womanizer by his baby mama.

Obinna’s baby mama took to her WhatsApp stories and revealed that he has caught him several times with condoms in his pockets and wearing boxers inside out.

The mother of two revealed that Obinna always gets violent whenever she questions him about his philandering behaviors.

She has further accused the comedian of inciting their kids to hate her.

This is what she posted on her Instagram stories.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.