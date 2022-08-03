Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – Interiors CS Fred Matiang’i has dismissed as lies remarks by Deputy President William Ruto that hate leaflets being distributed in the streets of Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, were authored by state officials.
Speaking in Nakuru after a meeting with security officials yesterday, Matiang’i said the leaflets did not originate from the office of the President as claimed by Ruto.
“We have arrested eight suspects in connection to leaflets found in Eldoret. None of them is an officer in the office of the President,” Matiang’i said.
The interior CS asked politicians to be objective in their arguments instead of spreading lies to the masses.
About the meetings with Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs, the CS said he is simply doing his work.
Matiang’i termed remarks as irresponsible saying he has been meeting chiefs since he was a CS.
He denied any plot to rig elections using chiefs, saying the remarks are out of order.
“If I was not holding a public office, I would use strong language. I am conscious of the responsibility I hold. In matters of security, we must have adults in the room otherwise we will burn this country. I cannot speak the way some of our irresponsible political leaders are speaking.”
“Claims that chiefs are being used is as ridiculous as it sounds. I have seen some of these politicians warning me against meeting chiefs. Can you imagine warning the minister of health against meeting doctors? Or ministry of education minister against meeting teachers. So who do you want me to meet?” he posed.
While campaigning in Eldoret, Ruto linked hate leaflets to the office of the President.
He exonerated Eldoret residents from any blame, saying the hate pamphlets were being distributed by state officers.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
What an imbecile mwongo!
Why is Dr Miguna Miguna not in Kenya – you are the liar and hate yourself alone – ushenzi za chikoror.
Take your thugs and station them at state house, they are need there to arrest the legions of demons that has been the power house of this abyss regime that is of thugs, looter and full of fraudsters – even Lucifer is a shame of your foolishness as his fallen demons are taking credits for fixing you thugs of the abyss regime that is of no use to anybody.
All voter in those region these thugs have been sent, come in huge number singing ‘YOTE YA WEEKANA BILA UHURU’ and vote for RUTU & GACHAGUA as the citizens of the republic of Kenya reject these imbecile brothers in crime as happened to the SNAKE BBI. Remember to take pictures and video of all crimes committed by these mungiki chikororo thugs in uniform during and after the election as evidence staged and committed by these clowns of this abyss regime of the day: to be used at the ICC court.
Smoke these demons with in their crime planning.
Shetani a shindwe – shida za wakatholiki na SDA do haya