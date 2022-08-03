Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – Interiors CS Fred Matiang’i has dismissed as lies remarks by Deputy President William Ruto that hate leaflets being distributed in the streets of Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, were authored by state officials.

Speaking in Nakuru after a meeting with security officials yesterday, Matiang’i said the leaflets did not originate from the office of the President as claimed by Ruto.

“We have arrested eight suspects in connection to leaflets found in Eldoret. None of them is an officer in the office of the President,” Matiang’i said.

The interior CS asked politicians to be objective in their arguments instead of spreading lies to the masses.

About the meetings with Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs, the CS said he is simply doing his work.

Matiang’i termed remarks as irresponsible saying he has been meeting chiefs since he was a CS.

He denied any plot to rig elections using chiefs, saying the remarks are out of order.

“If I was not holding a public office, I would use strong language. I am conscious of the responsibility I hold. In matters of security, we must have adults in the room otherwise we will burn this country. I cannot speak the way some of our irresponsible political leaders are speaking.”

“Claims that chiefs are being used is as ridiculous as it sounds. I have seen some of these politicians warning me against meeting chiefs. Can you imagine warning the minister of health against meeting doctors? Or ministry of education minister against meeting teachers. So who do you want me to meet?” he posed.

While campaigning in Eldoret, Ruto linked hate leaflets to the office of the President.

He exonerated Eldoret residents from any blame, saying the hate pamphlets were being distributed by state officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.