Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – A Kenyan lady, identified as Alice Irungu, has shared her love story on social media to encourage single ladies, especially those who feel as if they are too old to get married, not to give up on love.

Alice got married to her mzungu husband in 2019 after living a single life for many years.

She was 45 years old when she got married.

She welcomed her first baby with her mzungu husband the following year when she was 46 years old.

The kid was born through biological means despite her advanced age.

She is now a mother of 4.

Interestingly, her mzungu husband had no kids before they got married.

She further revealed that when they were getting married in court, there were couples in their 60s and 70s exchanging vows.

The purpose of the post was to encourage single ladies not to give up on love.

This is what she posted.

